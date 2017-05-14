FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares to open lower; NZ edges up
May 14, 2017 / 10:21 PM / 3 months ago

Australia shares to open lower; NZ edges up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    May 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen opening
slightly lower on Monday, tracking a fall in Wall Street in the
previous session, though commodity and energy stocks may see
some support from a stronger Aussie, and copper, gold and oil
ending higher in the previous session.
    The local share price index futures          was up 0.1
percent, or 6 points, at 5,817, a 19.9-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. 
    The benchmark closed 0.7 percent lower in the previous
session.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1
percent, or 6.73 points, to 7,459.11 at 2206 GMT  
       
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on          
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on            

    
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)

