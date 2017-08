Australia shares to open lower; NZ edges up

May 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen opening slightly lower on Monday, tracking a fall in Wall Street in the previous session, though commodity and energy stocks may see some support from a stronger Aussie, and copper, gold and oil ending higher in the previous session. The local share price index futures was up 0.1 percent, or 6 points, at 5,817, a 19.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.7 percent lower in the previous session. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent, or 6.73 points, to 7,459.11 at 2206 GMT For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski)