3 months ago
Australia shares to open flat, NZ higher
May 16, 2017 / 10:19 PM / 3 months ago

Australia shares to open flat, NZ higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    May 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen starting
Wednesday flat tracking a subdued Wall Street.
    The local share price index futures          was up 0.017
percent, or 1 point to 5,855, a 4.5 point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. 
    The benchmark closed 0.2 percent up on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1
percent. Or 6.25 points to 7,413.86 at 2204 GMT.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on          
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on            

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)

