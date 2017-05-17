FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Australia shares seen following Wall Street lower, NZ drops
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
May 17, 2017 / 10:15 PM / 3 months ago

Australia shares seen following Wall Street lower, NZ drops

1 Min Read

    May 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen falling for a
second day on Thursday, taking cues from Wall Street which had
its biggest one-day fall in more than eight months as investors
feared that White House issues might take focus off promised
economic reforms.     
    Australian share price index futures          was down 1.07
percent, or 62 points, at 5,720, a 66-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. 
    The benchmark dropped 1.1 percent in the previous session.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.36
percent, or 27.07 points to 7,395.43 at 2206 GMT.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on          
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on            

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru)

