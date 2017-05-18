FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Australia shares expected to have subdued start; NZ up
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 18, 2017 / 10:08 PM / 3 months ago

Australia shares expected to have subdued start; NZ up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    May 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to have a
subdued start on Friday as political turmoil in the United
States raised uncertainty over President Donald Trump's agenda
and kept an index of global equity markets near a three-week
low.            
    Basic material stocks in the region may see some pressure
due to lower metal prices.                          
    The local share price index futures          was 0.05
percent, or 3 points, lower at 5,727, a 11.3-point discount to
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. 
    The benchmark closed down 0.8 percent in its previous
session.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was up
11.69 points, or 0.16 percent, to 7,383.45 at 2202 GMT. 
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, click
on          
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, click on            

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.