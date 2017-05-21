May 22 Australian shares are poised for a
positive start to the week, taking leads from Wall Street, which
ended higher in its previous session, as well as strong metal
prices.
The local share price index futures was up 0.5
percent, or 26 points, to 5,752, a 24.6-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
The benchmark had closed 0.2 percent lower on Friday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index opened 0.1
percent, or 6.75 points, up to 7,398.86 at 2202 GMT.
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)