3 months ago
Australia shares seen extending rally; NZ drifts lower
#Financials
May 22, 2017 / 10:08 PM / 3 months ago

Australia shares seen extending rally; NZ drifts lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    May 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to extend
gains into a second session, tracking advances on Wall Street as
well as rising metal and oil prices.
    The local share price index futures          was up 12
points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,794, a 22.8 points premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. 
    In its previous session, the benchmark had closed 0.8
percent higher.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         were
marginally lower at 0.04 percent, or 2.87 points, to 7,406.63 at
2203 GMT.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on          
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on            

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru)

