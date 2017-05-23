FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares expected to edge up; NZ rises
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
May 23, 2017 / 10:15 PM / 3 months ago

Australia shares expected to edge up; NZ rises

1 Min Read

    May 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen starting
higher on Wednesday, tracking gains on Wall Street, which ticked
up on relief that U.S. President Donald Trump's budget plan was
largely as expected. 
    The local share price index futures          rose 11 points,
or 0.2 percent, to 5,782, a 21.8-point premium to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. 
    The benchmark had slipped 0.2 percent at the close of trade
on Tuesday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         crept up
0.006 percent, or 0.66 points, to 7,385.36 at 2206.GMT.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, click
on          
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, click on            

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)

