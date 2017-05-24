FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
REFILE-Australia shares seen rising slightly; NZ up
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
May 24, 2017 / 10:07 PM / 3 months ago

REFILE-Australia shares seen rising slightly; NZ up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 (Corrects paragraph 2 to remove extraneous word "discount")
    May 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to edge
higher on Thursday, reflecting a positive sentiment on Wall
Street after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest
meeting showed policymakers view a rate hike coming soon.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.2
percent, or 12 points, to 5,786, a 17-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. 
    On Wednesday, the benchmark ended 0.2 percent higher.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was up 2.21
points, or 0.03 percent, at 7,423.99 at 2203 GMT.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, click
on          
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, click on            

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)

