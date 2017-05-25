FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set for a tepid start, NZ down
May 25, 2017 / 10:09 PM / 3 months ago

Australia shares set for a tepid start, NZ down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    May 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to open
flat on Friday as the positive sentiment from Wall Street may be
offset by a decline in iron ore, gold and oil prices, putting
some pressure on  commodity and energy stocks.
    The local share price index futures          was down 0.05
percent, or 3 points to 5,792, a 2.4-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. 
    The benchmark had closed 0.36 percent higher on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 7.73
points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,426.74 at 2202 GMT.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, click
on          
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, click on            

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)

