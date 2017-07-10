July 11 Australian shares are likely to open flat on Tuesday after the Dow Jones ended little changed as investors await Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's testimony to the U.S. Congress. Yellen's semi-annual testimony will be the highlight this week for investors looking for cues on further interest rate hikes. She will testify on Wednesday and Thursday. The local share price index futures was down 0.018 percent to 5,676.0. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent to 5,724.4 on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish)