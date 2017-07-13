Australia shares set for quiet start; NZ slightly up

July 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to cool off at open on Friday as the rally after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's statements to gradually raise interest rates started fading. Wall Street edged marginally higher on Thursday ahead of profit reports due Friday from several big U.S. banks. The local share price index futures fell 0.2 percent to 5680, a 56.8 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.1 percent to close at 5,736.80 on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.005 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru)