an hour ago
Australia shares set for a slow start, NZ flat
#Financials
July 31, 2017 / 10:30 PM / an hour ago

Australia shares set for a slow start, NZ flat

1 Min Read

    Aug 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
subdued on Tuesday ahead of Reserve Bank of Australia's policy
meeting later in the day where the central bank is expected to
stand pat on its cash rate.
    The central bank is tipped by a majority of economists
polled to keep its cash rate at a record low of 1.5 percent at
its monthly policy meeting. The decision is due at 0430 GMT on
Tuesday.             
    However, commodity and energy stocks are expected to benefit
from stronger metals and oil prices.                         
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.02
percent, to 5,660 a 60.6-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent
on Monday.  
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.02
percent on Tuesday, or 1.78 points to 7,692.21 at 2216 GMT.
    
       

 (Reporting by Binisha Ben; editing by Diane Craft)

