an hour ago
Australia shares set to open higher, NZ flat
#Financials
August 1, 2017 / 10:25 PM / an hour ago

Australia shares set to open higher, NZ flat

1 Min Read

    Aug 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street where the Dow Jones
Industrials recorded a fifth straight session of gains to record
highs.
    Miners are expected to gain from rising metals prices.
                  
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.05
percent, or 3 points, to 5,711 - a 61.4-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark
        rose 0.9 percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         dipped 0.06
percent, or 4.76 points, to 7,724.68 at 2220 GMT.

 (Reporting by Binisha Ben)

