FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Forecasters warn of possible Australia cyclone
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 8, 2015 / 11:26 PM / 3 years ago

Forecasters warn of possible Australia cyclone

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 9 (Reuters) - A low pressure system off northeastern Australia holds up to a 50 percent chance of intensifying to cyclone strength over the next two days and slamming into a region devastated two weeks ago by Cyclone Marcia, according to meteorologists.

“This low is expected to deepen during the next few days and has a moderate potential to develop into a tropical cyclone on Tuesday or Wednesday,” Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology said on Monday.

‘Moderate’ is the second-highest classification for a cyclone threat, meaning the chances range from 20 to 50 percent.

So far no cyclone advice has been issued by the bureau in the projected track of the low heading towards Queensland state, where Marcia flooded homes and businesses and knocked out power lines on Feb. 20.

Insurance Australia Group is facing 3,500 claims totaling up to A$90 million ($70 million) from damage caused by Marcia. Queensland’s A$25 billion mining and agricultural sectors suffered little damage as the cyclone lost much of its power shortly after making landfall. ($1 = 1.2963 Australian dollars) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.