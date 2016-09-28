Storms knock out power to Australian state

SYDNEY, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Severe storms on Wednesday knocked out power to the state of South Australia, home to 1.7 million people, energy authorities said.

"No upstream supply from the transmission network. State currently w/out power," state energy provider SA Power Networks said in a statement.

The Bureau of Meteorology said a vigorous cold front was moving across the state with an intense low pressure system due on Thursday.

"We'll have gale-force winds and large seas (across the south of the country); also heavy rain and thunderstorms, which will lead to renewed river rises," it said on its website.

"Currently, though, we have gale-force wind warnings for the coastal waters extending from Perth all the way across to Adelaide." (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Nick Macfie)