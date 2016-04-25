FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia to announce winner of $40 bln submarine contract
April 25, 2016

Australia to announce winner of $40 bln submarine contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 26 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will announce on Tuesday whether France, Germany or Japan is the successful bidder for an A$50 billion ($40 billion) contract to build the country’s new fleet of submarines, according to sources.

Two sources with knowledge of the negotiations said the contract for the 12 new submarines, a centrepiece of Australia’s future defence strategy, would be announced within hours. ($1 = 1.2967 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Colin Packham in SYDNEY and Nobuhiro Kubo in TOKYO; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
