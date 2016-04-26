FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan says wants Australia to explain why its submarine bid failed
#Industrials
April 26, 2016 / 3:56 AM / a year ago

Japan says wants Australia to explain why its submarine bid failed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 26 (Reuters) - Japan wants Australia to explain why it decided not to pick a Japanese design for a new fleet of submarines choosing instead a proposal from France’s DCNS.

“The decision was deeply regrettable,” said Japan’s Minister of Defense Gen Nakatani. “We will ask Australia to explain why they didn’t pick our design,” he added.

Australian officials informed Japan of its choice on Monday, explaining that the French design best fitted its unique needs, Nakatani said. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

