Australia's Super Retail Group slumps after H1 trading update
January 16, 2014 / 11:41 PM / 4 years ago

Australia's Super Retail Group slumps after H1 trading update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Shares in Australia’s Super Retail Group fell as much as 24 percent to touch 13-month lows on Friday after the company reported weaker-than-expected first-half results because of the mining slowdown and “internal challenges”.

Super Retail Group said its sales for the half-year ending Dec. 28 were A$1.096 billion, an increase of 6 percent over the previous comparable period.

It owns brands including Ray’s Outdoors, Amart Sports, Rebel and Supercheap Auto. Shares in the company were down 16 percent at A$10.56 by 2331 GMT. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Paul Tait)

