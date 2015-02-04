FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Tabcorp to return $178 mlln to shareholders on bumper H1 profit
#Casinos & Gaming
February 4, 2015 / 10:36 PM / 3 years ago

Australia's Tabcorp to return $178 mlln to shareholders on bumper H1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Tabcorp Holdings Ltd, Australia’s largest betting company, said on Thursday it will return A$230 million ($178 million) to shareholders after a one-off tax benefit pushed up first half profit by 64 percent.

The company announced a special dividend of A$0.30 per share, on top of an interim dividend of A$0.10, as it booked a net profit of A$122.4 million for the six months to Dec. 31.

Excluding a one-off windfall of A$31.5 million for a resolved tax dispute, underlying half-year profit rose 22 percent to A$90.9 million as a popular horse racing carnival and the soccer World Cup lured more gamblers, just beating analyst estimates of A$87 million.

The company meanwhile said that while it will pay the special dividend out of retained earnings, it would launch a renounceable rights offer to raise about A$236 million to keep its balance sheet position.

$1 = 1.2905 Australian dollars Reporting by Byron Kaye

