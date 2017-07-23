Australian regulator investigating Takata airbag recall

July 24 (Reuters) - Australia's consumer watchdog said on Monday it is investigating the recall of Takata Corp vehicle airbags, a day after police said a man's death in a Sydney car crash could be linked to the faulty safety equipment.

Police said the death of the Australian man earlier this month may be the 18th death related to faulty airbags by the Japanese auto parts maker. More than 2.3 million vehicles in Australia have been targeted in a recall since 2009, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said.

Takata filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States and Japan, and said it had agreed to be largely acquired for $1.6 billion by the Chinese-owned U.S.-based Key Safety Systems, last month.