June 26, 2014 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Court orders Australian state to pay Tatts Group $424 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects amount to A$451 million)

SYDNEY, June 26 (Reuters) - An Australian court ordered Victoria state to pay poker machine company Tatts Group Ltd A$451 million ($424 million) in compensation after the firm claimed it lost earnings when the state dismantled its stronghold on poker machines.

But the Victorian Supreme Court ruled against another poker machine company, Tabcorp Holdings Ltd which had claimed A$690 million.

($1 = 1.0639 Australian Dollars)

Reporting By Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates and Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
