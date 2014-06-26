CORRECTED-Court orders Australian state to pay Tatts Group $424 mln

(Corrects amount to A$451 million)

SYDNEY, June 26 (Reuters) - An Australian court ordered Victoria state to pay poker machine company Tatts Group Ltd A$451 million ($424 million) in compensation after the firm claimed it lost earnings when the state dismantled its stronghold on poker machines.

But the Victorian Supreme Court ruled against another poker machine company, Tabcorp Holdings Ltd which had claimed A$690 million.

($1 = 1.0639 Australian Dollars)