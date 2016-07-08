Australia's Telstra moves 326 call-centre jobs to Philippines

SYDNEY, July 8 (Reuters) - Australia's largest telecoms company, Telstra Corp, said on Friday it will shift 326 call-centre sales and customer service jobs to the Philippines in line with what it said was a continuing effort to simplify business and remove duplication.

The move comes after Telstra announced a plan to invest A$250 million ($188 million) to upgrade its mobile network after seven outages so far in 2016 that have fuelled pressure on the company to improve service amid growing competition from smaller rivals.

Australia's Community and Public Sector Union, which represents workers in the affected positions, said in an emailed statement that moving the jobs out of the country would undermine quality of service. "Time and again, customers say they want local customer service," the union said. ($1 = 1.3337 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)