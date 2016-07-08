FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Australia's Telstra moves 326 call-centre jobs to Philippines
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
'Gates of Hell': Iraqi struggles through fighting near Tal Afar
Iraq
'Gates of Hell': Iraqi struggles through fighting near Tal Afar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 8, 2016 / 7:35 AM / a year ago

Australia's Telstra moves 326 call-centre jobs to Philippines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 8 (Reuters) - Australia's largest telecoms company, Telstra Corp, said on Friday it will shift 326 call-centre sales and customer service jobs to the Philippines in line with what it said was a continuing effort to simplify business and remove duplication.

The move comes after Telstra announced a plan to invest A$250 million ($188 million) to upgrade its mobile network after seven outages so far in 2016 that have fuelled pressure on the company to improve service amid growing competition from smaller rivals.

Australia's Community and Public Sector Union, which represents workers in the affected positions, said in an emailed statement that moving the jobs out of the country would undermine quality of service. "Time and again, customers say they want local customer service," the union said. ($1 = 1.3337 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.