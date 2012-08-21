FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Telstra says to cut 422 jobs, close 2 call centres
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 21, 2012 / 5:40 AM / 5 years ago

Australia's Telstra says to cut 422 jobs, close 2 call centres

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Telstra Corp Ltd, Australia’s largest phone company, said it plans to cut about 422 jobs at customer service and call centre operations, saying the cuts were forced by a 20 percent fall in call centre volumes.

Telstra said it would close two call centres and consolidate some testing functions, as more customers were using online transactions.

“As a result, we believe we need fewer contact centres in the future,” the company said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
