FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telstra H1 rises 8.8 pct as mobile business grows
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 6, 2013 / 9:56 PM / in 5 years

Telstra H1 rises 8.8 pct as mobile business grows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Telstra Corp, Australia’s largest phone company, posted an 8.8 percent rise in first-half net profit as it attracted new customers to its mobile business.

Telstra, which sold its fixed-line assets to the government for A$11 billion to form the basis of a $38 billion National Broadband Network, posted a net profit of A$1.6 billion ($1.65 billion) compared with A$1.47 billion a year earlier.

Telstra is expected to post a net profit of almost A$3.7 billion in the year to June 30, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Most analysts do not provide half-early estimates.

Telstra affirmed its guidance to generate A$4.75-A$5.25 billion in free cash flow and post low single-digit growth in total income in 2013.

The company declared a dividend of 14 cents per share, unchanged from a year ago.

Telstra shares, which rose by almost one-third in 2012, hit a 3-1/2-year high this week and closed at A$4.58 on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.9691 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.