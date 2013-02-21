FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Telstra to cut 650 jobs as part of digital restructuring
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 21, 2013 / 2:30 AM / in 5 years

Australia's Telstra to cut 650 jobs as part of digital restructuring

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australia’s biggest telephone company, Telstra Corp Ltd, said it will cut around 650 jobs at its directory services unit Sensis as part of a restructuring away from its traditional print-based model to a digital media business.

The nationwide cuts represent 18.5 percent of the total Sensis work force of 3,500.

Telstra said on Wednesday it planned to set up a new digital customer management centre and outsource some customer service functions.

“Until now we have been operating with an outdated print-based model - this is no longer sustainable for us,” Sensis Managing Director John Allan said in a statement.

“Already, more than 60 percent of our customers now are advertising online and in mobile apps, while our White and Yellow Pages digital services received 18.4 million visits in January.”

Telstra shares edged up 0.2 percent to A$4.57 by 0147 GMT, compared with a 1.3 percent slip in the broader market.

Telstra earlier this month posted an 8.8 percent rise in half-year profit as it attracted new customers to its mobile business. (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Jane Wardell and Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.