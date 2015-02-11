UPDATE 1-Australia's Telstra H1 profit up 22.4 pct, says FY flat

* H1 profit A$2.09 bln v A$2.00 bln analysts’ f‘casts

* Mobile customers grow most in three years

* Dividend up, reinvestment plan starts

* Expects broadly flat income for full year (Adds details on outlook, mobile sales, quotes, shares)

SYDNEY, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Telstra Corporation Ltd, Australia’s largest telecoms company, upped its interim dividend and re-started a dividend reinvestment plan after its biggest jump in mobile customers in three years pushed up half-yearly profit by over a fifth.

For the full year, Australia’s most widely held company said it expected “broadly flat” income as it grows earnings at a “low single-digit” rate without a contribution from Hong Kong phone company CSL Ltd, which it sold in late 2013.

Net profit leapt 22.4 percent to A$2.09 billion ($1.61 billion) for the six months to Dec 31, beating analyst expectations of about A$2 billion. Not including losses in the prior year from the sale of its Sensis directories business, interim profit grew 7 percent.

The Melbourne-based firm unfroze its dividends after nearly a decade in 2014 as it emerged from years of sluggish growth, and on Thursday increased its half-yearly payout again by half a cent to 15 cents. It also said it was reactivating a dividend reinvestment plan to entice its 1.4 million customers, Australia’s biggest shareholder base.

“The reactivation of the DRP will provide our shareholders with an easy and cost effective way to increase their shareholding,” chief executive officer David Thodey said in a statement.

The dual-sweetener of a higher dividend and the DRP will reaffirm Telstra’s status as a “yield” stock, attracting investors with its reliable payouts. Its shares have risen 30 percent in the past year, compared to 14 percent in the broader market.

The shares were 0.14 percent higher at A$6.50 by 2350 GMT, in a slightly weaker broader market.

The formerly state-owned firm, privatised in the late 1990s and for years beset by flat earnings as fixed-line telephone customers exited in droves, has benefited from profitable Asian investments and growing demand for mobile broadband domestically.

On Thursday, it said mobile sales grew 10 percent to A$5.33 billion, as it took on 366,000 new Australian customers, its biggest bump in mobile customers in three years. The company says it has 16.4 million Australian mobile customers, equivalent to more than two-thirds of the country’s 23.6 million population.

Mobile is now bigger than Telstra’s fixed-line business, for which sales fell 2 percent to A$3.5 billion, including a seven percent drop in sales of fixed-line voice services.

Telstra chief financial officer Andy Penn told Reuters the company expected its A$700 million purchase of Pacnet Ltd, owner of the world’s largest undersea cable network, to start contributing to earnings in the June quarter.