Ten Network shares fall 6 percent after Eye Corp sale collapses
Yahoo's corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Yahoo's corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Fly fast, and electric
October 17, 2012 / 12:10 AM / in 5 years

Ten Network shares fall 6 percent after Eye Corp sale collapses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Shares in Ten Network Holdings Ltd fell 6 percent on Wednesday after the company said a deal to sell its outdoor advertising business Eye Corp for up to A$145 million to a company controlled by CHAMP Private Equity has collapsed.

Ten said that Outdoor Media Operations (OMO) had served it a formal notice terminating the share purchase agreement related to the sale, which was announced in July.

Ten said it was considering a legal opinion, and was still in talks with OMO about amending the sale terms.

Ten shares were trading down 6 percent at A$0.32 at 12:03 GMT. (Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Richard Pullin)

