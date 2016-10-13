FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Australia, East Timor seek "agreement" on maritime boundary - arbitration court
October 13, 2016 / 8:45 AM / 10 months ago

RPT-Australia, East Timor seek "agreement" on maritime boundary - arbitration court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

AMSTERDAM, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Australia and East Timor aim to "reach an agreement" over the maritime boundary in resource-rich waters between their countries, an arbitration court in the Netherlands said on Thursday.

Confidential meetings "were very productive. All agreed we should aim to reach agreement within the timeframe of the conciliation process," the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague said in a statement. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Toby Chopra)

