RPT-Australia, East Timor seek "agreement" on maritime boundary - arbitration court

AMSTERDAM, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Australia and East Timor aim to "reach an agreement" over the maritime boundary in resource-rich waters between their countries, an arbitration court in the Netherlands said on Thursday.

Confidential meetings "were very productive. All agreed we should aim to reach agreement within the timeframe of the conciliation process," the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague said in a statement. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Toby Chopra)