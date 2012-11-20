FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blackwood shares tumble after wind-up order against Tinkler company
#Bankruptcy News
November 20, 2012 / 12:15 AM / 5 years ago

Blackwood shares tumble after wind-up order against Tinkler company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Shares in Australian junior coal miner Blackwood Corp Ltd fell 25 percent on Tuesday after liquidators were appointed to a company owned by struggling mining magnate Nathan Tinkler to recover A$28.4 million ($29.6 million) owed to Blackwood.

Blackwood sought wind-up orders against Mulsanne Resources Pty Ltd after talks failed to reach a deal for the payment of outstanding funds.

Tinkler had agreed to purchase a one-third stake in Blackwood, but failed to make the payment.

Shares in Blackwood were down 25 percent at A$0.135 at 1202 GMT. (Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Richard Pullin)

