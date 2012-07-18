Dominican Republic files WTO complaint on Australian tobacco law

GENEVA, July 18 (Reuters) - The Dominican Republic has filed a complaint at the World Trade Organization about Australia’s tobacco packaging laws, the WTO said in a statement on Wednesday.

Diplomats previously told Reuters that the Dominican Republic had warned that it would file the complaint, which follows similar WTO suits brought by Ukraine and Honduras.

Trade diplomats have said they expect the three complaints to be bundled together before being taken to the adjudication stage at the WTO. (Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Diana Abdallah)