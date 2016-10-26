FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
CORRECTED-Ardent Leisure says amusement park ride deaths will impact earnings
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
October 26, 2016 / 10:15 PM / 10 months ago

CORRECTED-Ardent Leisure says amusement park ride deaths will impact earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects quotes in paragraph 3 are from Chief Executive, not Chairman)

SYDNEY, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Ardent Leisure Group, the owner of an amusement park where four people were killed on a water ride this week, said on Thursday the tragedy "will have a significant impact" on earnings for the remainder of the year.

Two men and two women were killed on Tuesday when they were trapped under an upturned raft on the Thunder River Rapids Ride at Dreamworld, near the Gold Coast in Queensland state. Ardent has said the ride completed an annual safety inspection less than a month ago.

"Revenue lost as result of this tragic event will have a significant impact on EBITDA for the remainder of the year, due to the high level of fixed costs required to operate the business," Chief Executive Officer Deborah Thomas said in a speech prepared for the company's annual general meeting in Sydney. "It is not possible to provide any further guidance at this time." (Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.