FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Transfield shares slump 16 pct after profit warning, job cuts
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 21, 2013 / 12:20 AM / in 4 years

Transfield shares slump 16 pct after profit warning, job cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 21 (Reuters) - Shares in Transfield Services fell as much as 16 percent on Tuesday after the Australian mining services firm reduced its profit outlook and announced plans to cut 113 jobs.

Transfield blamed the weakening outlook on ongoing uncertainty in commodity markets, which has delayed a number of resources and infrastructure projects.

The company now expects a net profit of between A$62 million ($60.71 million) and A$65 million, down from its previous forecast range of A$85 million-$90 million.

Shares were down 16.08 percent at A$1.07 in early trade. ($1 = 1.0212 Australian dollars) (Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.