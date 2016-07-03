FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Treasury Wine Estates sells US brand portfolio
#Market News
July 3, 2016 / 11:15 PM / a year ago

Australia's Treasury Wine Estates sells US brand portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 4 (Reuters) - Australia's Treasury Wine Estates Ltd, the world's largest stand-alone winemaker, said Monday it would sell 12 U.S. wine brands.

The company, which owns the Penfolds and Lindemans labels, said in a statement that the "non-core" portfolio of brands would be sold "at approximately book value," and it comprises about 1 million cases of wine.

It didn't disclose the buyer of the wine brands.

"The divestment will have nil impact on earnings in F16 and beyond," the statement said. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

