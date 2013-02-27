FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Treasury Wine H1 profit falls 23 pct
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 27, 2013 / 10:16 PM / in 5 years

Australia's Treasury Wine H1 profit falls 23 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Australia’s Treasury Wine Estates Ltd, the world’s second-largest wine company, posted a 23 percent fall in its first-half profit on Thursday, dragged down by falling sales in the United Kingdom, higher costs and a poor vintage.

Treasury Wine, the maker of Penfolds, Beringer and Wolf Blass, said its first-half net profit after tax before one-off items was A$45.0 million ($45.9 million), compared with A$58.6 million a year earlier.

Last October, Treasury Wine warned its first-half earnings would slide 20 percent, blaming poor weather for denting production of premium wines and higher corporate costs.

Earnings before interest and tax was down 20 percent to A$73.4 million from a year ago.

Treasury Wine has been losing market shares in the key U.S. market to larger rival Constellation Brands.

It is moving away from cheaper, less profitable wines in the UK and Europe to target consumers developing a taste for premium wines in China and other emerging markets such as India, Brazil and Russia.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.