Australia's UGL set to split engineering and property arms - reports
August 11, 2013 / 9:53 PM / 4 years ago

Australia's UGL set to split engineering and property arms - reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Australian engineering company UGL Ltd is set to split its engineering and property businesses in a move to boost its share price, which has been hurt by a weakening resources market, media reported on Monday.

UGL is expected to confirm the split as it reports its annual results on Monday, with the engineering and property businesses set to be separately listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, according to reports in The Australian and the Australian Financial Review.

UGL shares have lost about 32 percent this year, compared with a 9 percent gain in the S&P/ASX 200 index. UGL closed at A$7.40 on Friday.

Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Lincoln Feast

