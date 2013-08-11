UPDATE 1-Australia's UGL to spin off property business; profit falls 73 pct

(Adds company comments)

SYDNEY, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Australian engineering company UGL Ltd said on Monday that it will split its engineering and property businesses after reporting a 73 percent fall in annual profit.

UGL, which has a market value of about A$1.2 billion ($1.1 billion), plans to create two separately listed companies, one focused on global property services and the other on engineering services.

“We believe a demerger will enhance shareholder value over the short and long term and prove beneficial to our clients and our people,” UGL chairman Trevor Rowe said in a statement.

UGL shares have fallen about 32 percent this year, hurt by a weakening resources market, compared with a 9 percent gain in the S&P/ASX 200 index. UGL closed at A$7.40 on Friday.

Its engineering business had suffered from a “slowdown in capital investment across the Australian resources and infrastructure sectors, combined with the rigorous cost reduction focus of the major miners,” CEO Richard Leupen said.

UGL’s annual profit for the year ending June 30 fell to A$36.5 million.

The company’s engineering business and DTZ property services business are expected to be separately included in the S&P/ASX 200 index, as both generate more than A$2.3 billion in annual revenue.

UGL said it expected to complete the demerger in financial year 2015, subject to regulatory and statutory approvals. ($1 = 1.0867 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Richard Pullin)