FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's United Petroleum considers potential sale-sources
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 25, 2013 / 9:18 AM / in 4 years

Australia's United Petroleum considers potential sale-sources

Jackie Range

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 25 (Reuters) - Australian petrol and convenience store retailer United Petroleum is exploring a potential sale or a joint venture of the business that has a value of about A$1 billion ($921 million) including debt, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

United Petroleum, which specializes in retail and wholesale fuel markets, ethanol manufacture and convenience stores, has kicked off the process after receiving a number of approaches from international companies, one of the people said.

The privately-owned business, which employs more than 2,500 people, is working with KPMG Corporate Finance, the people added. The potential deal comes after private equity firm Archer Capital sold fuel distributor and retailer Ausfuel in February to Puma Energy, a unit of Dutch independent commodity trader Trafigura Beheer B.V. Local media put the deal value at as much as A$650 million.

That deal stimulated interest in the sector, with United Petroleum subsequently attracting interest from international operators.

“United is exploring possibilities for a strategic alliance with international parties to fast track the expansion of the United business,” a person familiar with the process said.

The source declined to name the international companies that had made the approaches.

United Petroleum and KPMG did not comment. Sources declined to be identified as the process is confidential.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.