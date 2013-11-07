S.Korea's S-Oil says may bid for stake in United Petroleum

SEOUL, Nov 7 (Reuters) - South Korean oil refiner S-Oil is considering the acquisition of a stake in Australian petrol and convenience store retailer United Petroleum, an S-Oil spokesman said on Thursday.

The spokesman declined to give any additional details. The company is expected to submit a regulatory filing by 6 pm local time (0900 GMT) in line with the comment.

The privately owned Australian company is exploring a potential sale or a joint venture of the business that has a value of about A$1 billion ($921 million) including debt, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters in July.

Local newspaper Korea Economic Daily, citing unnamed investment banking sources, reported on Thursday that S-Oil was one of several bidders that recently submitted a non-binding offer to acquire a stake that could range between 20 percent to 100 percent depending on bid prices.

United Petroleum is working with KPMG Corporate Finance on the sale.

S-Oil’s largest shareholder with a 35 percent stake is Aramco Overseas Company B.V., a unit of Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco). (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)