FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rio Tinto unit to restart Australia's Ranger uranium mine
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 5, 2014 / 9:37 AM / 3 years ago

Rio Tinto unit to restart Australia's Ranger uranium mine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 5 (Reuters) - Processing of uranium from Australia’s Ranger mine is set to resume after its owner, Energy Resources of Australia Ltd (ERA), said it had received government approvals to restart following a toxic spill in December.

ERA, 68.4 percent owned by miner Rio Tinto , expects the processing plant near Kakadu National Park to reach normal production levels in the third quarter, with 2014 uranium oxide output forecast at 1,100-1,500 tonnes.

The disruption means ERA will show a $120 million-$140 million first-half loss, the company said.

An investigation into the spill found that more than 1 million litres of liquefied uranium material escaped from a corroded steel tank.

Workers were evacuated in the early hours of Dec. 7 when a hole was discovered in the tank. The tank subsequently split, knocking over a crane and spilling the uranium onto the ground.

Uranium oxide is used as fuel to generate nuclear power.

Heavy rainfall stopped operations for five months in 2012 at the Ranger mine, which can supply as much as 10 percent of the world’s uranium.

The approvals, from the Northern Territory Department of Mines and Energy and the Commonwealth Minister for Industry, followed a probe into the integrity of the processing plant and related maintenance and safety systems following the latest incident, according to the company.

The price of uranium plunged after the March 2011 meltdown at Japan’s Fukushima nuclear plant. Japan idled its entire industry in response, exacerbating a worldwide supply glut.

June uranium futures stood at $28.25 per pound on Thursday versus $68 per pound before the earthquake and tsunami that led to the nuclear disaster. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.