FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. official 'misspoke' about B-1 bomber deployment in Australia
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 14, 2015 / 11:51 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. official 'misspoke' about B-1 bomber deployment in Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 15 (Reuters) - A U.S. official misspoke when he told a Senate committee in the United States this week about plans to base long-range B-1 bombers and other surveillance aircraft in Australia, a spokesman for Australia’s defence minister said on Friday.

Assistant U.S. defence secretary David Shear told a special congressional hearing on the South China Sea about the Pentagon’s plans to deploy the U.S. air force assets to Australia to bolster its capacities in the region.

“We are aware of the comments made by a U.S. official in Congressional testimony overnight. The U.S. government has contacted us to advise that the official misspoke,” the Australian defence spokesman said.

Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.