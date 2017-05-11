FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Australia's Endeavour Energy sold to Macquarie-led consortium for $5.6 bln
#Financials
May 10, 2017 / 11:30 PM / 3 months ago

Australia's Endeavour Energy sold to Macquarie-led consortium for $5.6 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 11 (Reuters) - Australian power grid Endeavour Energy has been sold to a consortium led by Macquarie Group for A$7.62 billion ($5.61 billion), the New South Wales state government said on Thursday.

The price was a premium to Endeavour's total regulated asset base of A$6.2 billion. The Macquarie-backed consortium purchased a 50.4 percent stake but was also responsible for refinancing all of the company's debt, said a source involved in the transaction who was not authorised to speak publicly about the matter. ($1 = 1.3589 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Stephen Coates)

