Quadrant-backed Virtus Health launches $300 mln Australia IPO-IFR
April 29, 2013 / 4:10 AM / 4 years ago

Quadrant-backed Virtus Health launches $300 mln Australia IPO-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 29 (Reuters) - Virtus Health, an in-vitro fertilization (IVF) business backed by Australian buyout firm Quadrant Private Equity, launched on Monday an up to $300 million initial public offering, IFR reported, set to be the country’s largest IPO so far this year.

The offering for Virtus Health, the largest IVF group in the Asia-Pacific region, is for 51.3 million to 53.7 million shares in an indicative range of A$4.92-5.68, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Quadrant is reducing its take to between zero and 10 percent as part of the IPO, IFR said. Listing for the IPO is set for June 11. Morgan Stanley and UBS were hired as joint bookrunners on the offering.

Reporting by Daniel Stanton and Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Matt Driskill

