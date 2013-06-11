FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Virtus Health shares debut at 6.9 pct premium to offer price
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 11, 2013 / 2:11 AM / 4 years ago

Australia's Virtus Health shares debut at 6.9 pct premium to offer price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 11 (Reuters) - Virtus Health Ltd shares began trading at A$6.07 on Tuesday, a 6.9 percent premium to the A$5.68 offer price set for the float of the world’s first listed in-vitro fertilisation company.

The shares were at A$6.10 by 0221 GMT.

The stock had been priced at the top end of an indicative range in the A$338.7 million float amid a market hungry for quality investments after a moribund period for initial public offerings (IPOs) in Australia.

The float is also being closely watched as the largest private equity exit via an IPO since the disastrous $2 billion listing of department store company Myer Holdings Limited in 2009. (Reporting by Jackie Range and Jane Wardell; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.