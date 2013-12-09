FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Vocation shares debut up 10 percent after $230 mln IPO
December 9, 2013 / 1:40 AM / 4 years ago

Australia's Vocation shares debut up 10 percent after $230 mln IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Shares in Australia’s Vocation Ltd opened up on their debut on Monday after the company raised A$253 million ($230.19 million) in its initial public offering.

Shares in the education training provider opened at A$2.08, above its IPO price of A$1.89.

Vocation’s listing comes amid a busy time for IPOs in Australia with a total of around $6 billion expected to be raised this year, and predictions of at least a further $5.5 billion next year. ($1 = 1.0991 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jackie Range; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

