UPDATE 1-Australia investigating Volkswagen safety after driver death

SYDNEY, May 31 (Reuters) - The Australian government is investigating reports of power loss problems in cars manufactured by Volkswagen AG, amid an inquiry into the death of a woman killed when her Volkswagen Golf was hit by a truck in 2011.

The probe comes just weeks after the German carmaker recalled about 91,000 vehicles in Japan because of potential gearbox problems that could cause cars to speed up or slow down during driving.

Safety concerns about Volkswagen vehicles have drawn fresh attention in Australia as the Victoria state coroner conducts an inquiry this week into the death of Melissa Ryan. The coroner’s decision is due in July.

Australia’s Department of Infrastructure and Transport said on Friday that it was aware of Ryan’s case and might provide assistance to agencies including coroners.

“The Department is investigating recent reports of safety concerns with Volkswagen vehicles to establish whether systemic safety issues are involved,” it said in a statement.

Volkswagen Group Australia said claims carried by local media that the death appeared to have been caused by sudden deceleration were incorrect.

“There has been no finding of this nature by the Coroner,” the company said in a statement.

The transport department also provides information to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), which can order a vehicle recall.

The ACCC declined to disclose whether any complaints had been lodged against Volkswagen. Several drivers have contacted local radio stations and newspapers to report instances of sudden power loss while driving a Volkswagen vehicle.

Volkswagen said neither Ryan nor any of those who had complained to local media had a vehicle with the direct shift gearbox (DSG) transmission which prompted it to recall cars in China and Japan.

In March, Volkswagen said it would recall 384,181 vehicles in China after it was named by state-run China Central Television on account of DSG problems. (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Jane Wardell and Daniel Magnowski)