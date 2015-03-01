FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Warrnambool Cheese and Butter to buy cheese business of Lion Dairy
March 1, 2015 / 10:41 PM / 3 years ago

Warrnambool Cheese and Butter to buy cheese business of Lion Dairy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 2 (Reuters) - Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co Holdings Ltd said on Monday it will buy the cheese business of Lion Dairy for A$137.5 million ($107.31 million).

Warrnambool said the acquisition will allow it to increase it presence in the branded cheese market, with the deal expected to close by the end of May.

Warrnambool will assume ownership of Lion’s everyday cheese brands, which include Coon, Mil Lel and Cracker Barrel, and will also take control of Lion’s cut and wrap facility in Victoria.

Lion is owned by Japanese brewer Kirin Holdings Co Ltd . ($1 = 1.2814 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Eric Walsh)

