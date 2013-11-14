FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's WCB in talks with Saputo over revised bid
November 14, 2013

Australia's WCB in talks with Saputo over revised bid

SYDNEY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Australian dairy company and takeover target Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co Holdings Ltd said on Friday it was in talks with Canada’s Saputo Inc over a proposed revised offer and requested a trading halt for its shares.

Saputo and top WCB shareholders Bega Cheese Ltd and Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co Ltd are locked in a three-way tussle for the 125-year-old dairy company, with Saputo’s A$8 per share bid trailing both rivals.

“WCB expects to make an announcement to the market regarding full details of the proposed revised offer from Saputo during the course of today or Monday, 18 November 2013,” WCB said in a statement seeking the trading halt.

On Thursday, Bega raised its cash and share bid for WCB to $461 million and said it will not attach conditions to its offer like other suitors.

Murray Goulburn has offered A$9 cash per share, conditional on winning majority control and approval from competition regulators.

WCB is being chased for its export connections to Asia, where demand for both for its basic dairy produce and high-tech milk extracts is surging.

Representatives for Saputo, Canada’s largest dairy company, were not immediately available to comment

WCB shares closed at A$9.10 on Thursday. ($1 = 1.0755 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
