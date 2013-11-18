FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Warrnambool Cheese shares jump on higher Saputo bid
November 18, 2013 / 12:10 AM / 4 years ago

Warrnambool Cheese shares jump on higher Saputo bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Shares in Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co hit an all-time high on Monday after the Australian dairy company recommended a fresh A$505 million ($470 million) bid from Canada’s Saputo Inc.

Saputo’s unconditional A$9 per share cash bid for WCB on Friday was the latest in a hotly contested battle, pitting Canada’s largest dairy company against WCB’s two largest shareholders, Murray Goulburn Co-operative Ltd and Bega Cheese Ltd.

WCB shares, which have more than doubled since Bega’s initial approach in September, hit a high of A$9.37, up 3 percent from Thursday, when they last closed before a trading halt. (Editing by Christopher Cushing)

