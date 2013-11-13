FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Warrnambool Cheese shares jump on higher Murray Goulburn bid
November 13, 2013 / 12:10 AM / 4 years ago

Warrnambool Cheese shares jump on higher Murray Goulburn bid

SYDNEY, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Shares in Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co soared as much as 7.7 percent on Wednesday after Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co Ltd, raised its takeover offer for the Australian dairy company to A$505 million ($470 million).

Murray Goulburn’s A$9 per share cash bid for WCB is a 20 percent increase on its earlier offer and a 12.5 percent premium to Saputo’s offer.

Shares in Warrnambool were trading 7.4 percent higher at A$9.17 by 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by)

