FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's QBE says storm impact on claims may not be severe
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 6, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

Australia's QBE says storm impact on claims may not be severe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 6 (Reuters) - QBE Insurance Group Ltd, Australia’s biggest insurer by premium income, on Monday said the impact of a storm that lashed Australia’s east coast at the weekend was unlikely to be as severe on claim volumes as last year.

QBE said it was too early to provide detail on the total number of claims.

Stocks in Australia biggest insurers, including QBE slipped 2 to 3 percent on the Australian Securities Exchange in a firm broader market, on concerns about potential hefty payout from the storm that disrupted everything from the internet to shipping. (Reporting by Swati Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.